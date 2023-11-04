4 People Injured in Maine after Propane Explosion and House Fire

4 People Injured in Maine after Propane Explosion and House Fire

Maine State Police

Four people were injured Friday morning in a house fire and propane explosion on Soper Road in Orland.

Propane Leak and Explosion

“The initial investigation indicates this was a propane leak and explosion. Investigators are currently working on determining what was leaking and what the ignition source is,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Homeowner had Serious Injuries

One person was seriously injured and transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight. Three other people were taken by ambulance to EMMC for medical attention.

Maine State Police
Four People Transported to the Hospital

Two of the people in the house at the time of the fire lived there. Two other people in the home were friends of the family.

Firefighters on the Scene

Firefighters responded to the fire at at 102 Soper Road in Orland around 9:20 am.

Maine State Police
Fire Marshal’s Office is Investigating

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office was on the scene to interview witnesses and investigate the fire.

Property was a Total loss

The property was a total loss, said Moss. The Orland Fire Department was assisted by multiple departments.

