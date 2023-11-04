Woman Gets 30 Years for One of the Largest Drug Busts in Maine

A woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison after one of the biggest drug seizures in Maine.

Large Drug Seizure and Lengthy Sentence

Forty-one-year-old Angelena Quirion from Bangor received one of the lengthiest sentences in the state’s history. She was convicted on October 18 for multiple aggravated drug trafficking charges.

30 Years in Prison

Quirion will spend 30 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended. She also will have four years of probation, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Used Counterfeit Money for Bail

Police said Quirion and Adam Jalbert tried to use counterfeit money for someone’s else’s bail at the Androscoggin County Jail on January 20, 2022.

Drugs Seized in Vehicle

Officers searched their vehicle outside the jail and seized 112.3 grams of cocaine base, 165.3 grams of cocaine, 299.5 grams of fentanyl, and 492.3 grams of meth, along with a handgun.

Drugs Seized at Residence

The MDEA searched Quirion's residence on January 21 and seized 1,316 grams of methamphetamine, 1,206 grams of fentanyl, 247 grams of cocaine, over $30,000 in cash, 2 handguns and an AR 15 rifle.

MDEA Commander Peter Arno:

“The amount of fentanyl seized was over 201 times the amount of fentanyl (6 grams) required to trigger a 4-year mandatory-minimum jail sentence. The amount of methamphetamine seized was over 13 times the amount of methamphetamine (100 grams) to trigger a 4-year mandatory-minimum jail sentence and the amount of cocaine seized was over twice the amount of cocaine (112 grams) needed to trigger the same 4-year mandatory-minimum sentence. The quantity of drugs seized during this investigation represents one of the most significant seizures, to date, in the State of Maine.”

Drug Charges

Charges against Quirion and Jalbert included Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Violation of Conditional Release.

Four-Day Trial

Quirion was convicted on several Aggravated Drug Trafficking charges on October 18 after a four day trial in Bangor.

Woman Gets 30 Year Sentence

Arno said, “she was ordered by the court to a term of imprisonment of 30 years with all but 25 years suspended, followed by 4 years of probation. It was the contention of investigators and prosecutors that Quirion’s motivation to traffic these drugs was purely financial. Quirion had no prior felony record in the State of Maine.”

Ongoing Case

Jalbert’s case is ongoing, said officials. Updates will be posted when more information is released.

Leading Investigators

Law Enforcement involved in the investigation was the Auburn Police Department, the Bangor Police Department, US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

