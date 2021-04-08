A 57-year-old Aroostook County man died following a crash in Presque Isle Monday afternoon.

Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly tells WAGM-TV that John Whitmore of Wade was traveling north on the Lathrop Road after having dropped off trash at the Presque Isle Landfill.

A 64-year-old passenger was with him in the vehicle. Chief Kelly said it appears Mr. Whitmore suffered a medical event that caused him to go off the road and strike a telephone pole at low rate of speed. His passenger was not injured.

Whitmore sustained a minor injury, but investigators suspect he was unconscious at the time of the crash.

Police say another motorist performed CPR until officers and EMTs arrived at the scene. Whitmore was pronounced dead at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.