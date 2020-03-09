38-Year-Old Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash, Moosehead Lake

Maine Game Wardens

The Warden Service says speed and alcohol were likely factors in a crash in the Moosehead Lake area that killed a Lewiston man Saturday evening.  

Wardens say 38-year-old Shawn Chamberlain was riding his snowmobile in northern Somerset County around 5:00 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.  

Another person travelling with Chamberlain witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately then flagged down a passing vehicle.  

Emergency crews were unable to save him and Chamberlain died at the scene. 

