38-Year-Old Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash, Moosehead Lake

The Warden Service says speed and alcohol were likely factors in a crash in the Moosehead Lake area that killed a Lewiston man Saturday evening.

Wardens say 38-year-old Shawn Chamberlain was riding his snowmobile in northern Somerset County around 5:00 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

Another person travelling with Chamberlain witnessed the crash and began CPR immediately then flagged down a passing vehicle.

Emergency crews were unable to save him and Chamberlain died at the scene.