30+ Maine-based Movies That Will Be Played for Maine’s Bicentennial in March From Presque Isle to Brunswick
This year we celebrate Maine's 200th birthday and various events have been setup to celebrate, including trips to the theater for the first few weeks of March.
30+ movies will be shown across the state, movies that span a hundred years of cinema. From 'Way Down East' from 1920 to a soon-to-be released Amazon Prime movie 'Blow the Man Down', Mainer's get to watch their home state on the big screen in movies that are light-hearted comedies, murder thrillers and even classic horror movies that helped define a movie genre.
Check out the list of movies coming to the state including where they will be played, when they will be played and a link to the event for more information.
For all events coming up for Maine's bicentennial visit the Maine200.org event page.
Leave Her to Heaven: Waterville Opera House, Waterville, March 5th
Blow the Man Down: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th
The Man Without the A Face: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th
Tumbledown: Waterman's Community Center, North Haven, March 7th
The Iron Giant: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th
Casper: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 7th
Andre: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th
Belfast, Maine: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th
Olive Kitteridge: Bates College, Lewiston, March 7th
Way Down East: Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor, March 7th
Astraea: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th
Bambi: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 8th
The Lighthouse: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 9th
It Happened to Jane: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 9th
Carrie: Spotlight Cinemas at The Strand, Skowhegan, March 10th
Aquaman: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 10th
The Shawshank Redemption: Spotlight Cinemas, Orono, March 11th
The Strange Woman: Eveningstar Cinema, Brunswick, March 11th
A Stolen Life: Nordica Theater, Freeport, March 11th
How to Marry A Millionaire: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 11th
House of Dark Shadows: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 12th
Wet Hot American Summer: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, March 12th
Dolores Claiborne: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 13th
The Whales of August: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 13th
Carousel: Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro, March 13th
Deep Waters: Waterman's Community Center, North Haven, March 14th
In the Bedroom: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 14th
Signs of Life: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 14th
Charlotte's Web: Nordica Theater, Freeport, March 14th
Blow the Man Down: Eveningstar Cinema, Brunswick, March 14th
The Iron Giant: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 14th
Empire Falls: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, March 15th
Captain January: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 15th
Charlotte's Web: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 15th
Peyton Place: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 15th