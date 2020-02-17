This year we celebrate Maine's 200th birthday and various events have been setup to celebrate, including trips to the theater for the first few weeks of March.

30+ movies will be shown across the state, movies that span a hundred years of cinema. From 'Way Down East' from 1920 to a soon-to-be released Amazon Prime movie 'Blow the Man Down', Mainer's get to watch their home state on the big screen in movies that are light-hearted comedies, murder thrillers and even classic horror movies that helped define a movie genre.

Check out the list of movies coming to the state including where they will be played, when they will be played and a link to the event for more information.

For all events coming up for Maine's bicentennial visit the Maine200.org event page.

Leave Her to Heaven: Waterville Opera House, Waterville, March 5th

Blow the Man Down: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th

The Man Without the A Face: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th

Tumbledown: Waterman's Community Center, North Haven, March 7th

The Iron Giant: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th

Casper: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 7th

Andre: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th

Belfast, Maine: Colonial Theatre, Belfast, March 7th

Olive Kitteridge: Bates College, Lewiston, March 7th

Way Down East: Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor, March 7th

Astraea: The Gem Theater, Bethel, March 7th

Bambi: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 8th

The Lighthouse: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 9th

It Happened to Jane: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 9th

Carrie: Spotlight Cinemas at The Strand, Skowhegan, March 10th

Aquaman: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 10th

The Shawshank Redemption: Spotlight Cinemas, Orono, March 11th

The Strange Woman: Eveningstar Cinema, Brunswick, March 11th

A Stolen Life: Nordica Theater, Freeport, March 11th

How to Marry A Millionaire: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 11th

House of Dark Shadows: Alamo Theater, Bucksport, March 12th

Wet Hot American Summer: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, March 12th

Dolores Claiborne: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 13th

The Whales of August: Lincoln Theater, Damariscotta, March 13th

Carousel: Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro, March 13th

Deep Waters: Waterman's Community Center, North Haven, March 14th

In the Bedroom: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 14th

Signs of Life: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 14th

Charlotte's Web: Nordica Theater, Freeport, March 14th

Blow the Man Down: Eveningstar Cinema, Brunswick, March 14th

The Iron Giant: Temple Cinema, Houlton, March 14th

Empire Falls: Railroad Square Cinema, Waterville, March 15th

Captain January: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 15th

Charlotte's Web: Opera House Arts, Stonington, March 15th

Peyton Place: Strand Theatre, Rockland, March 15th