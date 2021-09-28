30 Entertaining Maine Podcasts To Add to Your Playlist

It's hard to believe one of the least diverse states in the nation can produce so much diversity. Well, this is the case with the podcasts that are created, produced and published from the State of Maine.

We scoured lists and typed many a Google search to find what Maine has to offer when it comes to internet-based sound entertainment in what has become one of the most popular ways for people to get entertainment nowadays in the form of podcasts.

Podcasts are a prime and growing way that people get entertainment

According to information shared from podcastinsights.com, 50 percent of U.S. households are fans of podcasts. A quarter of U.S. households listen to podcasts weekly. That's about 68 million dedicated podcast followers.

In our search to feed the U.S.'s and Maine's growing appetite for listening to podcasts, we found such an incredible, diverse listening experience with the podcasts being produced right here in the State of Maine. From intimate stories with workers at Maine's most famous shipyard, Bath Iron Works, to a Maine transplant looking to combine her cooking heritage of Indian cuisine with Maine ingredients to a podcast made and starring people with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

Variety, personality and entertainment... from Maine

No matter what you are looking for with your podcast experience, these Maine podcasters can bring something to your leisure-listening that will pique your interest. The list includes topics of the people that work and play in the Pine Tree State, fictional soap operas, environmental conservation, relationship advice and more.

Take an audio field trip with this list of 30 Maine-based podcasts to add to your playlist.

30 Maine Podcasts to Binge Right Now Check out the variety of podcasters that are speaking their truth, imagination and passion in this list of great Maine-based podcasts. This list covers a broad range of topics from business to entertainment, fiction to conservation.

