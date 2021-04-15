3-Year-Old Boy Died after Being Hit by 13-Year-Old Driving a Car

A 3-year-old boy in southern Maine was killed last evening when he was struck by a car driven by a 13-year-old girl.

According to Gorham Police, it happened at a mobile home park on Tamarack Circle in Gorham. Police and fire & rescue were called to the area around 6:30 last evening.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gorham police say the 13-year-old girl was alone in the vehicle. The investigation continues this morning.