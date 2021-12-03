3 Aroostook County Schools To Compete For $50k @ WinterKids Games

Let the games begin

The WinterKids program is offering another unique outdoor educational opportunity to schools across the state of Maine over the coming months. 22 Schools across the state will be competing in the 2022 Winter Kids Winter Games, and 3 of the schools competing are from Aroostook County.

Who's in?

Students, teachers, and families from Woodland Consolidated School, Pine Street Elementary in Presque Isle, and Southern Aroostook Community School in Dyer Brook will have their shot at $50,000 in cash prizes for their schools. Beginning on January 17, the WinterKids Winter Games will be four weeks of challenges in outdoor physical activity, nutrition, family engagement, and a winter carnival. There will be 4,000 Maine students and over 300 teachers who will be competing through the completion of the games on February 11.

Money, Cash...

For the school that claims victory in the 2022 WinterKids Winter Games, they will win their school $10,000 cash! The second-place school will receive $7,500 and another $5,000 will be given to the school finishing in third place. The press release did say that all schools participating will receive a cash award based on where they finish during the games.

But wait, there's more!

The WinterKids program will be offering similar activities and games to an additional 6,000 Maine students and 100 teachers to play along during the run of the games. There will be weekly incentives with a chance to win prizes for these additional schools and students.

Good luck to the students from Woodland, Pine Street, and Southern Aroostook. To learn more about the WinterKids program go to this link.

