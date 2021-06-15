3 Additional Mainers Have Died With COVID-19

According to the Maine CDC's Tuesday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 68,632, an increase of 29 since Tuesday.

Three additional deaths were reported of an individual with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 848. 2,051 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 39 are currently hospitalized with 19 in intensive care and 12 on a ventilator.

733,056 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 752,306 have completed their vaccination series. That equates to approximately 56% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 54% who have received at least the first of two doses of the vaccine. Of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is those 12 and older, 63% are fully vaccinated. Over 1.4 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

All business capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings were lifted on May 24. On that day, State mask requirements were lifted as well for those that are fully vaccinated, though private businesses can still require those entering to wear masks.

On July 1, the state will lift the mask requirement for indoor child care and schools.

Governor Mills has extended the State of Emergency in Maine through June 30 and it will not be renewed.