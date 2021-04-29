$3.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Sold In Buxton

They say that money can't buy happiness but the people who say that probably didn't stop by a convenience store and walk out $3.1 million dollars richer because most people would be very happy with that outcome. That's exactly what happened in Maine this week, as the Buxton Mini Mart shared on Facebook that the winner of the $3.1 million dollar Tri-State Megabucks jackpot on Wednesday bought their ticket at that establishment.

Maine has become a very lucky lottery winning state. Maine has seen a handful of significant Powerball winners (albeit not the jackpot) and has also seen several big winners from the Tri-State Megabucks in the last 14 months. That included a $5 million dollar winner in March of 2020, with the winning ticket sold at the Brunswick Hannaford location. Another $3 million dollar winner was crowned in October, with the winning ticket sold in Wiscasset. The Buxton winner is the latest in Maine's string of lottery winning luck.

While it isn't walking away a multimillionaire, selling the winning Megabucks ticket is a nice little cash boost for the Buxton Mini Mart as well. The small store should see a lottery bonus of right around $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.