29-Year-Old Woman Accidentally Shot at Home by Boyfriend

A 29-year-old Maine woman is recovering in the hospital after being accidentally shot at her home by her boyfriend.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Thursday in the town of Mariaville, just east of Bangor.

WVII reports a 30-year-old man was cleaning his gun when it accidentally went off, striking the woman.

She was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

No charges have been filed. The Sheriff's Office says the case has been turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.