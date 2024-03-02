29-Year-Old Sentenced to 57 Months for Drug Trafficking in Maine

A 29-year-old Maine man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for drug trafficking and possession.

Sentenced to 57 months in Prison

Cody Mosher pleaded guilty on September 1, 2023. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He will also have four years of supervised release.

Maine Man Fled Deputies in High-Speed Chase

Mosher led police on a high-speed chase through Norridgewock and Madison in January 2023 “after deputies approached his vehicle and informed him they were executing a search warrant and arrest warrant,” said court records.

Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized from Vehicle

Mosher was stopped and arrested and his vehicle was searched. Police seized approximately 760 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and a substantial amount of cash from the vehicle.

DEA, Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police

Law enforcement involved in the investigation included the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police.

