25 Things to Experience Between Bangor and Bar Harbor
Whether you are a tourist of Maine, just making a stop in-between locations or even a resident in the area, there are plenty of things to do between the Queen City of Bangor and the tourist stop of Bar Harbor.
Route 1A, Bangor to Bar Harbor
Route 1A between Bangor and Bar Harbor has five towns between the two locations, which is about 50 miles. This hour-long trip could be made into a long weekend if you wanted since it offers so many hiking, shopping, eating, and entertainment options.
There are plenty of ways to really take in the route between Bangor and Bar Harbor that can give you a more intimate experience of what Mainers appreciate and create. There are locations that give you a look at the wilderness of Maine through riverside walking areas, trail hiking or biking, and beach lounging.
Things to do, places to see
Shopping experiences along this route take you from famous Maine brands and regional favorite deal spots to unique shops like none other in the State of Maine.
Your food stops range from what you would expect of Maine's famous seafood fare to local's favorite ice cream stands and pizza places.
Entertainment offered on this route range from museums, to seasonal shows and even an opportunity to take in a wonderous aerial view of one of the world's most beautiful natural wonders.
25 stops between Bangor and Bar Harbor
From a local to those that want to explore, here are 25 places to stop at to make a weekend out of your journey between Bangor and Bar Harbor.