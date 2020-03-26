25 Odd Sports to Get Obsessed With While Self-Isolating

This would normally be the time of year where the NBA and NHL's best would be angling for playoff position and the major league baseball season would be kicking off their season, the but the coronavirus pandemic has the major sports shut down. Don't fret though, as there are a wealth of other sports out there worth learning about, as evidenced by ESPN's recent coverage on "The Ocho." Some of these sports can even be played indoors, which will come in handy to fight your boredom while self-isolating.

Some sports were born out of typical childhood activities. You might have played with marbles, skipped stones, played mini-golf or even tossed the bean bags playing Cornhole, but did you know there are actually competitions based around all three activities?

Other sports marry elements of multiple sports into one brand new game, like chess boxing, dodge juggling or Headis.

There are activities for just about all levels of expertise and physical fitness. Whether you want to get the heart pumping playing Ultimate Frisbee or simply sit behind the wheel of your lawnmower racing others, there's something for everyone.

So join us as we investigate these lesser known sports that you can learn about while self-isolating.