25 Incredibly Bad Parking Jobs in Maine and Massachusetts

Sometimes I wonder how people got their driver's licenses when I see cars that look like they were parked by monkeys. No. You know what? Monkeys could park better than these people!

After seeing a terrible parking job when I went to the grocery store last week, I asked my Facebook friends to share any pictures they've taken of terrible parking jobs. Within a couple of hours, I had a truckload. A badly parked truckload. It's nice to see I'm not the only one who takes pictures of these bad parking jobs.

A handful of these parking jobs are minor. Maybe the driver just didn't line up between the lines like they hoped to. Others are deliberate and completely disrespectful to others by taking up more than one space, parking in a handicapped space, or in the worst case, just not giving a you-know-what about the others around them.

So thanks to my friends who all agreed to allow me to share their photos with you, I've put together quite a collection of bad parking photos taken across Maine and Massachusetts. I've made sure to protect the ̶i̶n̶n̶o̶c̶e̶n̶t̶ guilty, by obscuring their license plate. Not that any of us would actually try to track them down. It felt like the right thing to do.

So now I present to you 25 parking jobs that failed miserably and after you see the photos, click here for the bonus video to see the bad parking revenge that a friend of mine decided to take on one guy with a big truck.