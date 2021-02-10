24 Maine Walmart & Sam’s Club Pharmacies to Administer Vaccines

State Health officials have announced that 24 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Maine will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The vaccines are expected to be available at Walmart pharmacies in Presque Isle and Houlton starting Friday.

Eligible Maine residents, including those 70 and older can now sign on at Walmart’s or Sam's Club websites.

As of Wednesday, more than 151,000 people in Maine have received their first dose of the vaccine. A little more than 57,000 are fully vaccinated.