23 Employees of a Walmart in New England Tested Positive for COVID-19

Twenty-three employees of the Walmart in Worcester, Massachusetts, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Masslive.com.

The article stated it was forced to shut down by the city for deep cleaning and to get other employees tested.

Walmart posted on its Facebook page that it was going to close for deep cleaning but did not mention the cluster of COVID-19 positive cases.

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. said to Masslive.com, “Today we had an issue with Walmart. It came to our attention that there was a cluster there.”

According to Masslive.com, the employees will be tested by the city who will confirm who can return to work at the Worcester Walmart.

The shutdown was the safest course to protect the community.

Remember to wear your mask in Massachusetts!