21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell, Maine

21-Year Old Man Dies in Fatal Crash in Harpswell

A 21-year-old man from Harpswell, Maine died in a single-vehicle crash after his truck flipped over on Monday morning in Harpswell.

The fatal crash happened around 6:56 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. The Cumberland County Regional Communication Center received a call reporting the accident.

Truck Flipped on Its Roof

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Mason Warren died at the scene of the accident after his truck left the road and went into the dirt shoulder. His vehicle then came back on the road and crossed the center line. Warren went off the road on the other side and hit a large dirt embankment. The truck flipped and came to rest on the side of the Reach Road.

Officials Said Driver was not Wearing Seatbelt

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The Sheriff’s Office also said that “speed and alcohol do appear to be factors.”

The Investigation is Ongoing

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene along with detectives and first responders from the Harpswell Fire Rescue.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Look for additional info on the homepage, on social media and on the app. Download the app for breaking news and alerts.