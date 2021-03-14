Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 2021 Grammy Awards officially kick off tonight in Los Angeles, as well as virtually, streaming live across the country.

This year, Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nominations, making her the second-most nominated act in Grammys history with 79 nominations total. She is currently tied with Paul McCartney.

Other standout nominees this year include Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich, Dua Lipa and BTS, the latter who are nominated for their first-ever Grammy in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will broadcast on CBS.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will broadcast on CBS at 8 PM ET.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

WINNER: Folklore, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

WINNER: "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Black Parade" — Beyonce

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

WINNER: "I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

WINNER: "Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

WINNER: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile" — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Blue Umbrella, (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick, Jr.

WINNER: American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

WINNER: Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

BEST DANCE RECORDING

"On My Mind" — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

"My High" — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

"Both Of Us" — Jayda G

WINNER: "10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick I, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Axiom, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard, Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs, Black Violin

Americana, Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

WINNER: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

WINNER: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

WINNER: "Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé

"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

WINNER: Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZTop

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

WINNER: "Bum-Rush" — Body Count

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live" — Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

WINNER: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

WINNER: "Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"Sit on Down" — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe X Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

WINNER: "Anything for You" — Ledisi

"Distance" — Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

WINNER: "Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe X Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F**k Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

WINNER: It Is What It Is, Thundercat

BEST R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

To Feel Love/d, Luke James

WINNER: Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"What's Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

WINNER: "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

WINNER: "Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

BEST RAP SONG

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Rich

"Laugh Now, Cry Later" — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

WINNER: "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

BEST RAP ALBUM

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

WINNER: King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce da 5'9"

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

WINNER: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

WINNER: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

WINNER: "Crowded Table" — The Highwomen

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

WINNER: Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Songs From the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

WINNER: More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

"Guinevere" — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

"Pachamama" — Regina Carter

"Celia" — Gerald Clayton

WINNER: "All Blues" — Chick Corea

"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

ONA, Thana Alexa

WINNER: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerald Clayton

WINNER: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

MONK'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans And The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot, John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, And The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

WINNER: Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

WINNER: Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Wonderful Is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy

"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News

"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene

WINNER: "Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water" — We The Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson

WINNER: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

WINNER: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Kierra Sheard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water, We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells

WINNER: Jesus Is King, Kanye West

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Beautiful Day, Mark Bishop

20/20, The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means, The Erwins

WINNER: Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album), Fisk Jubilee Singers

Something Beautiful, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

WINNER: YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profética

WINNER: La Conquista del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Hecho En México, Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, Lupita Infante

WINNER: Un Canto por México, Vol. 1, Natalia Lafourcade

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

AYAYAY!, Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Mi Tumbao, José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

Infinito, Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (Deluxe), Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

WINNER: 40, Grupo Niche

Memorias De Navidad, Víctor Manuelle

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep in Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

WINNER: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Cabin" — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz

WINNER: "I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger

WINNER: World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

WINNER: Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant

That's What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove, Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

WINNER: Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

WINNER: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito

Live at the Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice G., Love

Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

WINNER: All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS

My Relatives "Nikso Kowaiks", Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And the Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ʽEhā

WINNER: Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

A Tribute to Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Upside Down, 2020 Buju Banton

Higher Place, Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love, Maxi Priest

WINNER: Got to Be Tough, Toots & The Maytals

One World, The Wailers

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Fu Chronicles, Antibalas

WINNER: Twice as Tall, Burna Boy

Agora, Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar, Tinariwen

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER: All the Ladies, Joanie Leeds

Be A Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders, Alastair Moock And Friends

I'm an Optimist, Dog On Fleas

Songs for Singin', The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life, Justin Roberts

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir, Flea

Alex Trebek - The Answer Is..., Ken Jennings

WINNER: Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow

Catch and Kill, Ronan Farrow

Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (and Full Cast)

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Amélie, Original London Cast

American Utopia on Broadway, Original Cast

WINNER: Jagged Little Pill, Original Broadway Cast

Little Shop of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast

The Prince of Egypt, Original Cast

Soft Power, Original Cast

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Ad Astra, Max Richter

Becoming, Kamasi Washington

WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

"Carried Me With You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen 2) — Idina Menzel & AURORA

WINNER: "No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish

"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Be Water II" — Christian Sands

"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat

WINNER: "Sputnik" — Maria Schneider

"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

"Bathroom Dance" — Hildur Guðnadóttir

WINNER: "Donna Lee" — John Beasley

"Honeymooners" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

"Uranus: The Magician" — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

"Asas Fechadas" — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

"Desert Song" — Säje

"From This Place" — Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

WINNER: "He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody

"Slow Burn" — Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Funeral, Lil Wayne

Healer, Grouplove

On Circles, Caspian

WINNER: Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition), Paul McCartney

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead

Mode, Depeche Mode

WINNER: Ode to Joy, Wilco

The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists

BEST ALBUM NOTES

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

WINNER: Dead Man's Pop

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Out of a Clear Blue Sky

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943), Nat King Cole

WINNER: It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince

Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Fleck

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian

Expectations, Katie Pruitt

WINNER: Hyperspace, Beck

Jaime, Brittany Howard

25 Trips, Sierra Hull

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

WINNER: Andrew Watt

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Do You Ever (RAC Mix)" — Phil Good

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Deadmau5

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)" — Jasper Street Co.

WINNER: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — SAINt JHN

"Young & Alive" (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix) — Bazzi

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic

WINNER: Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Baby Yar", Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

WINNER: David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition — Oregon Symphony

Concurrence — Iceland Symphony Orchestra

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — San Francisco Symphony

WINNER: Ives: Complete Symphonies — Los Angeles Philharmonic

Lutoslawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

BEST OPERA RECORDING

Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus

WINNER: Gershwin: Porgy and Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D'Oro

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

Carthage, The Crossing

WINNER: Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers

Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir

Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Contemporary Voices, Pacifica Quartet

Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchesta" — Boston Symphony Orchestra

"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" — Igor Levit

"Bohemian Tales" — Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks

"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" — The Philadelphia Orchestra

WINNER: "Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Albany Symphony

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux

Clairières: Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan and Myra Huang

Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico

A Lad's Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell

WINNER: Smyth: The Prison, Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

WINNER: Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Thomas Adès

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua, Richard Danielpour

Floyd, C.: Prince of Players, Carlisle Floyd, composer

Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne

WINNER: Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Christopher Rouse