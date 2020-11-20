Is There a 2020 Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year?

Will there be a 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

The answer is yes! The televised special will air on November 26 from 8 AM to 11 AM CT on NBC. However, the 2020 event will look different than in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place over a two-day period and, to avoid large crowds along its typical 2.5-mile route, only use the last section of the traditional route. The parade will end in front of Macy’s famed flagship store on 34th Street in New York City.

Macy's partnered with New York City officials to create this plan that will not feature balloon handlers. Instead, the event will operate mostly mechanically.

"In order to significantly reduce the number of people needed to fly our giant balloons, Macy’s signature element will be flown without the usual 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially-rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYCDOT and NYPD," a statement on the company's website reads.

Overall, the number of participants this year has been cut by 75 percent. Participants must be from the New York tri-state area and be least 18 years old. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

This year's performers include Ally Brooke, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, CNCO, Dolly Parton, Jordin Sparks, Karol G, Keke Palmer, Lauren Alaina, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Tori Kelly and Sofia Carson, among others.