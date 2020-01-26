Billie Eilish Says Fans Are the ‘Only Reason We’re Here at All’ During Best New Artist Grammys Win Speech

And the winner for the 2020 Grammy Awards Best New Artist is... Billie Eilish!

The 2019 Best New Artist winner, Dua Lipa, announced the big win on Sunday (Jan. 26).

"Thank you, aye aye aye, two! Okay I forgot to thank my touring team in the last one, so I want to thank everybody on my team," Billie said during her acceptance speech, visibly surprised.

"Mainly I think the fans deserve everything," she added, to a round of applause. "I feel like they have not been talked about enough tonight because they're the only reason that any of us are here at all."

"So thank you to the fans. God this is so crazy," she gushed. "I love that all of the artists in this category, you deserve this just as much as I do."

Eilish then went on to speak about how great everyone's fandoms are: "Thank you to the fans, you make this worth it.

2020's Best New Artist nominees included Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and The Bangas, Yola and Black Pumas.

Previous Best New Artist winners include Adele, Maroon 5, Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith and Alessia Cara.