The winner of the 2020 Grammys Album of the Year goes to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish. Unlike a typical acceptance speech, the 18-year-old shared that she thought fellow nominee Ariana Grande should have won this category.

Eilish took home a whopping five Grammy Awards and took home all "big four" general categories for Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year along with Best Pop Vocal Album. Eilish had four acceptance speeches during the live telecast. The "Bad Guy" singer broke Taylor Swift's record for the youngest artist to take home Album of the Year.

"Uhm, can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this," Eilish shared. "I think it [Grande's album] deserves like more than anything in the world... I love you so much." Grande's reaction was priceless, attempting to hush Eilish and then blowing her a kiss.

Other Album of the Year nominees from this year included I, I by Bon Iver, Norman F--king Rockwell by Lana Del Rey, thank u, next by Ariana Grande, I Used To Know Her by H.E.R., 7 by Lil Nas X, Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) by Lizzo and Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend.

Last year's Album of the Year winner was Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves.