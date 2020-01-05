2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: See the Full List

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards have arrived!

The 77th annual show will be hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais for the fifth time and airs live from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton at 8 PM ET on NBC.

This year's film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination.

Netflix gained the most television nominations with seventeen while HBO was nominated in fifteen categories. This year, three shows are tied for the most series nominations, ChernobylThe Crown and Unbelievable lead with four noms each.

This could be the night that Taylor Swift takes home her first Golden Globe for her work on "Beautiful Ghosts," alongside composer Andrew Lloyd Webber from CatsSwift was previously nominated in 2012 for "Safe and Sound" from The Hunger Games and in 2013 for “Sweeter Than Fiction" from One Chance.

Beyoncé is also nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Spirit” from the 2019 live remake of The Lion King. The 38-year-old was previously nominated in 2006 for "Listen" from Dreamgirls and in 2008 for "Once in a Lifetime" from Cadillac Records.

Check out the full list of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominees, below, and stay tuned as we update the winners list this evening.

  • 1

    Best Film – Drama

    WINNER: 1917
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Marriage Story
    The Two Popes

  • 2

    Best Film – Musical or Comedy

    Dolemite is My Name
    Jojo Rabbit
    Knives Out
    WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Rocketman

  • 3

    Best Director

    Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
    WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
    Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
    Todd Phillips – Joker

  • 4

    Best Actor – Drama

    Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari
    Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
    Adam Driver – Marriage Story
    WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
    Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

  • 5

    Best Actress – Drama

    Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson --  Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
    Charlize Theron – Bombshell
    WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy

  • 6

    Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

    Daniel Craig – Knives Out
    Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
    Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman
    Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

  • 7

    Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

    WINNER: Awkwafina – The Farewell
    Ana de Armas – Knives Out
    Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
    Emma Thompson – Late Night
    Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette

  • 8

    Best Supporting Actor

    Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Al Pacino – The Irishman
    Joe Pesci – The Irishman
    WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
    Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

  • 9

    Best Supporting Actress

    Annette Benning – The Report
    Margot Robbie – Bombshell
    Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
    Kathy Bates –     Richard Jewell
    WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

  • 10

    Best Screenplay

    Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
    Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
    Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
    WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

  • 11

    Best Original Score

    Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
    Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
    WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
    Thomas Newman – 1917
    Randy Newman – Marriage Story

  • 12

    Best Original Song

    “Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS
    WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
    “Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
    “Spirit” – The Lion King
    “Stand Up” – Harriet

  • 13

    Best Animated Film

    Frozen 2
    The Lion King
    WINNER: Missing Link
    Toy Story 4
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

  • 14

    Best Foreign Language Film

    The Farewell
    Les Misérables
    Pain and Glory
    WINNER: Parasite
    Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • 15

    Best TV Series – Drama

    Big Little Lies
    The Crown
    Killing Eve
    The Morning Show
    WINNER: Succession

  • 16

    Best TV Series – Comedy

    Barry
    WINNER: Fleabag
    The Kominsky Method
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    The Politician

  • 17

    Best Miniseries or TV Film

    Catch-22
    WINNER: Chernobyl
    Fosse/Verdon
    The Loudest Voice
    Unbelievable

  • 18

    Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

    WINNER: Brian Cox – Succession
    Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
    Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
    Tobias Menzies – The Crown
    Billy Porter – Pose

  • 19

    Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

    Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
    Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
    Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
    WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown

  • 20

    Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

    Ben Platt – The Politician
    Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
    WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
    Bill Hader – Barry
    Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

  • 21

    Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

    Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
    WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
    Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
    Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
    Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

  • 22

    Best Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie

    Chris Abbott – Catch-22
    Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
    WINNER: Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
    Jared Harris – Chernobyl
    Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

  • 23

    Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie

    WINNER: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
    Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
    Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
    Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
    Joey King – The Act

  • 24

    Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

    Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
    Kieran Culkin – Succession
    Andrew Scott – Fleabag
    WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
    Henry Winkler – Barry

  • 25

    Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

    Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
    Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
    Emily Watson – Chernobyl
    WINNER: Patricia Arquette – The Act
    Toni Collette – Unbelievable

