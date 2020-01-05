2020 Golden Globe Awards Winners: See the Full List
The 2020 Golden Globe Awards have arrived!
The 77th annual show will be hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais for the fifth time and airs live from Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton at 8 PM ET on NBC.
This year's film categories were led by The Irishman, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This marked the first time Netflix received a best picture nomination.
Netflix gained the most television nominations with seventeen while HBO was nominated in fifteen categories. This year, three shows are tied for the most series nominations, Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable lead with four noms each.
This could be the night that Taylor Swift takes home her first Golden Globe for her work on "Beautiful Ghosts," alongside composer Andrew Lloyd Webber from Cats. Swift was previously nominated in 2012 for "Safe and Sound" from The Hunger Games and in 2013 for “Sweeter Than Fiction" from One Chance.
Beyoncé is also nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Spirit” from the 2019 live remake of The Lion King. The 38-year-old was previously nominated in 2006 for "Listen" from Dreamgirls and in 2008 for "Once in a Lifetime" from Cadillac Records.
Check out the full list of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominees, below, and stay tuned as we update the winners list this evening.
Best Film – Drama
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Film – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Best Actor – Drama
Christian Bale – Ford v. Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
Cynthio Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson -- Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Awkwafina – The Farewell
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Best Supporting Actress
Annette Benning – The Report
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
WINNER: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Original Score
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts” – CATS
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Spirit” – The Lion King
“Stand Up” – Harriet
Best Animated Film
Frozen 2
The Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best TV Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best TV Series – Comedy
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Miniseries or TV Film
Catch-22
WINNER: Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
WINNER: Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown
Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
WINNER: Rami Youssef – Rami
Bill Hader – Barry
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor – Miniseries or TV Movie
Chris Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie
WINNER: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series
Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable