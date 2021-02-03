Golden Globes: The Full List of 2021 Nominees

Slightly behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic and a delayed awards season, the Golden Globe nominees were finally announced today. As usual, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s picks were impossible to predict; they loved Mank but they totally ignored Da 5 Bloods. They liked The Mauritanian more than they like The Mandalorian. Don’t try to interpret the Globes. That is impossible. Ours is not to understand. Ours is simply to observe.

As such, here’s the full list of nominees. The winners will be announced live on NBC on Sunday, February 28.

FILM NOMINATIONS

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Two Of Us

Another Round

La Llorona

Minari

La Vita Davanti a Se

Netflix

Best Actor - Drama

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Actress - Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Kate Hudson, Music

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amazon Studios

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Here My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“IO SI (Seen,” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Pixar

Best Animated Film:

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

TV NOMINATIONS

Best TV Series - Comedy

Emily In Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Actor - Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudekis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress - Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

HBO

Best TV Series - Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Actor - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Best Actress - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulsen, Ratched

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actor - Limited Series or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

FX

Best Actress - Limited Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal Peoplei

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy: The Queen’s Gambit

Best Supporting Actress

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing