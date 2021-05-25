2 Canoeists Rescued on Allagash Wilderness Waterway

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Officials say an Allagash Wilderness Waterway ranger and game wardens rescued a pair of West Virginia residents after their canoe capsized.

The two, from Nitro, West Virginia, were canoeing on Chamberlain Lake when their canoe capsized during strong winds Sunday morning.

They activated the SOS feature on their global positioning system beacon, which transmitted their location to the Maine Warden Service.

Maine Warden Service Lt. Tom Ward said their life jackets saved them.

