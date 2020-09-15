1st Trials Since March Moving Forward This Week in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine is preparing this week for the first trials since March.

In Penobscot County, a man charged in a 2017 killing in Cherryfield is going on trial on a murder charge.

In Kennebec County, two juries already have been selected for a couple of drunken-driving trials.

Court officials have described these cases as pilots, meant to iron out the wrinkles that will surely arise during a pandemic. Judges, clerks, attorneys and advocates are watching closely.