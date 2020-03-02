1st Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New Hampshire; Here’s What You Need to Know

As reports of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States continue to grow, it also continues to get closer to home for New Englanders.

Over the weekend, we heard about the first case of it in New England, as two people in Rhode Island tested positive.

And on Monday, we are learning of the first confirmed positive case of coronavirus in New Hampshire.

According to WMUR, the patient is an adult in Grafton county, which is in the western part of the state, and an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. The person had recently travelled to Italy, where over a thousand cases of the virus have been reported, the news station reported.

According to a report by the New York Times from earlier Monday, there are now almost 90,000 cases of the virus, and over 3,000 deaths worldwide.

In the United States, there have been 88 positive tests, and two deaths.

This story is breaking, and will be updated with developments by WMUR here.