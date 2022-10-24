19-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in North Berwick, Maine

A 19-year-old man died early Monday morning after his car went off the road in the southern Maine town of North Berwick.

North Berwick Police say Xavier Skidds of Lebanon was driving on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road when his Ford Focus left the roadway and struck several trees.



Police officers arrived on scene at around 4:45 a.m. and found the car on the shoulder of the road with the operator trapped inside. North Berwick Fire and Rescue along with officers from South Berwick Police Dept. also responded, but despite the best efforts of first responders, Skidds was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen the crash to contact the North Berwick Police Department. Preliminary findings indicate speed may have been a factor, police say.

Skidds had attended Noble High School and played on the varsity football team.

