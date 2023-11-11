17-Year-Old Died in Crash and Two People Injured in Maine

A 17-year-old student from Sanford High School died in a crash Wednesday and two people were injured. The single-vehicle crash happened on Salmon Falls Road in Rochester, New Hampshire around 9 pm.

17-Year-Old Died and Two People Injured in Crash

Police said Lydia Ashline died at the scene, according to WGME News. Two others were injured. Information about their condition was not released.

School is Offering Counseling to Students

Sanford High School said they are offering special counseling for students.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

The crash remains open as officials continue the investigation. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Iconic '90s Child Stars Stacker compiled a list of 25 iconic '90s child stars—from sitcom stars to Oscar-nominated film actors—using resources like IMDb Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil