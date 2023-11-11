17-Year-Old Died in Crash and Two People Injured in Maine
A 17-year-old student from Sanford High School died in a crash Wednesday and two people were injured. The single-vehicle crash happened on Salmon Falls Road in Rochester, New Hampshire around 9 pm.
17-Year-Old Died and Two People Injured in Crash
Police said Lydia Ashline died at the scene, according to WGME News. Two others were injured. Information about their condition was not released.
School is Offering Counseling to Students
Sanford High School said they are offering special counseling for students.
Breaking News Updates and App Alerts
The crash remains open as officials continue the investigation. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released and made available to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.
- ALSO READ: One Person Died and One Seriously Injured after Head-On Crash
- READ MORE: Maine Man Arrested for Murder after Standoff & Death at Hospital
25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Iconic '90s Child Stars
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil