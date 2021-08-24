15 Myths About Maine That People Actually Believe
There are so many things that can be said about the great state of Maine. The natural beauty of Maine, and the state's natural resources are second to none.
Personally, I love the four seasons we get to experience each year and the ability to go from the mountains to the sea within a short amount of time makes this state a truly wonderful place to call home.
There are however some myths that I hear time and time again about Maine, so let's find out what is true, and what is really just a myth.
MAINE MYTHS DEBUNKED
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)