It's no secret that Maine is home to breathtaking natural beauty.

Visitors from all over the world flock to Maine, mostly in the summer, to immerse themselves in the solitude of nature. Have you heard of the "7 Natural Wonders of the World?"

It got us thinking, what would the natural wonders of Maine be? We made a list of some of the bewildering and incredible sights of the natural world you can find here in Maine. How many places on the list have you visited or seen?

15 Astonishing Natural Wonders Of Maine Here are some of the bewildering and incredible sights of the natural world you can find here in Maine. How many places on the list have you visited or seen?