14-Month-Old Boy Dies after Falling in Pool

A 14-month-old boy who fell into a pool in Friendship, Maine earlier this month has died.

Rocco Perfetto was found unresponsive in the family's indoor pool on January 7.

Family members were performing CPR on the toddler when first responders arrived. He was rushed to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport then lifeflighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland reports the child passed away on Friday, January 24.

Maine State Police are investigating the case, which is protocol for deaths of all children younger than 3 years old.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro.