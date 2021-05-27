122 New COVID-19 Cases in Maine, No New Deaths

According to the Maine CDC's Thursday update, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Maine is now at 67,416 an increase of 122 since Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported of individuals with COVID-19, keeping the total number of deaths at 825. 1,999 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 118 are currently hospitalized with 43 in intensive care and 20 on a ventilator.

709,636 Mainers have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 688,289 have completed their vaccination series. That equates to approximately 51% of all Mainers who are fully vaccinated and 53% who have received the first of two doses of the vaccine. Over 1.3 million doses in total have been given to Mainers.

All business capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all indoor and outdoor settings were lifted May 24. On that day, State mask requirements were lifted as well for those that are fully vaccinated, though private businesses can still require those entering to wear masks.

Governor Mills has renewed the State of Emergency in Maine through June 12, allowing Maine to continue receiving federal funding and using available resources to respond to COVID-19.

