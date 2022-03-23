12-Year-Old Fort Kent Boy Dies While Skiing At School Outing

Tragic day at Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent

According to the Bangor Daily News, a 12-year-old has passed away during a special Winter Wellness Day at Lonesome Pines Ski Trails in Fort Kent.

Ethan Townsend was a 7th-grade student at the Valley Rivers Middle School in Fort Kent and was attending Winter Wellness Day with classmates and schoolmates. Specific details around the cause of Townsend's death have not been released at this time.

A statement from SAD #27 Leadership

Superintendent Ben Sirois immediately addressed students and sent a letter out to parents notifying them of the tragedy. Sirois also said that the school is providing crisis intervention for any students or staff that need to speak with someone about Wednesday's events. He went on to say “We are very saddened for the family, friends, and school staff. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Crisis teams are in place

The unspeakable tragedy of a life lost at a young age is going to impact the community for a long time and there will be many emotions experienced and felt throughout the Fort Kent area. Sirois said. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students."

The death of a young person can take hold of a community and rally them around one another.

Thinking of you all

Our friends in the Fort Kent area will need a lot of support throughout the coming months as they deal with another tragedy within the school. If you are affected by the incident that took place, I encourage you to speak with someone and process some of your thoughts and questions. We will be sure to update this story if more details become available.

Rest easy, Ethan.