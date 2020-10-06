12-year-old Boy Hospitalized after being Shot in Hunting Accident

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in a hunting accident in Washington County.

Maine Warden Service spokesman Mark Latti said the boy was with his father in Deveraux Township Saturday afternoon.

Latti says that the father was shooting at a grouse and pellets from the shot struck the boy, who was in the woods about 25 feet behind the bird.

The boy was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

The Warden Service is not releasing any names, and the incident remains under investigation.