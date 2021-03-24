When we are young, our minds are very impressionable and mine was no different. There are so many things in life that I believed were true that as an adult I have learned were not the case at all.

Those supposed truths were either fabricated by family members or things we just believed as kids based on all the evidence we had at the time. Some of these things that were actually untrue, I believed a lot longer than I should have in my lifetime. I won't tell you which ones to save myself the embarrassment.

Here are 10 things that I firmly believed as truth when I was a kid that couldn't be more untrue. For the record, this list shows not only how gullible I was as a child, but how much fun adults would have telling us bold faced lies.

10 Things I Believed As a Kid That Were Completely Untrue