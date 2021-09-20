$10 Million Maine Mansion Is the Ultimate Upscale Wilderness Sanctuary of Every Outdoorsman’s Dreams

Sitting on 483 acres with 7,700 feet of private lake frontage, this woodland sanctuary is as close as you can get to owning your own private island while still being attached to the mainland.

Once home to the former oil exec Kenneth Irving, the $10 million home is now up for grabs.

The woodsy retreat is located at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland and the full listing can be viewed here on Acadia Realty Group, listed by Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing agent, per Maine Listings, is Elizabeth Banwell.

Elizabeth Banwell, Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty via Acadia Realty Group

In an article with the Wall Street Journal, Irving shared that the property was designed so whether you were indoors or out, you always felt immersed within Maine’s wilderness. It’s truly the best of all worlds - privacy, forest, mountains, lake, the list goes on.

Pictures are worth a thousand words, and in this case, $10 million. So, I’ll let these speak for themselves.

