I recently came across an old ticket stub I had forgotten all about. It was from a concert I went to at the Orpheum Theater in Boston in 1997 where I saw Duran Duran and was lucky enough to go backstage and meet the band.

It was hard to believe that I was standing there next to one of my favorite bands while growing up in the 80s and talking with lead singer Simon Le Bon, who signed my ticket stub.

Look at the price of that ticket! If only you could see superstars of today for $31.

I've also been lucky enough to meet Aerosmith, Sting, Lisa Loeb, Barenaked Ladies, Night Ranger, Maroon 5 and the original host of The Price is Right, Bob Barker. Unfortunately in all those instances, I didn't have a camera. They all happened before smart phones were a thing and we all walked around with a camera in our pocket. I regret not getting a picture with Bob Barker the most.

Today, it's much easier to get pictures when you are fortunate enough to meet a celebrity, and there are plenty of Mainers who have done just that.

I asked my Facebook friends to share a photo of an autograph of a celebrity they met, a photo of the actual celebrity, or both, along with a little bit about meeting them. I got some really good ones, along with some from a few local Maine celebrities you may know.

10 Mainers Shared Their Photos and Stories of Their Encounters With Famous Celebrities