1 Year Ago Today; An Arrest in New England could Rock the World

As we hit the beginning of July in 2020 the country was mostly focused on the pandemic, the upcoming presidential election, and the country wide riots in response to the death of George Floyd. During that time, perhaps the most significant arrest in recent decades occurred in a small New Hampshire town.

On July 2, 2020 federal authorities arrested and detained Ghislaine Maxwell in Bradford, New Hampshire. Maxwell was arrested as a co-conspirator in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal. The name Jeffrey Epstein is widely known, but Maxwell's name had largely flown under the radar. Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein had an on and off relationship through the years. The circumstances surrounding Epstein's death in a high security federal prison has been questioned since he was announced dead in August of 2019.

Bradford, NH is like most small New England town with a population under 2,000. Most of the people know each other and look out for one another which is why the former socialite's choice of town to hide was a little curious. She couldn't have thought that she would be able to fly under the radar in a small town? Agents had been watching Maxwell's estate decided to make their move in the early morning hours, forcing their way through the gate at the front of the estate.

Most of you reading this likely live in a community similar to Bradford, NH. What would you think if you found out an international criminal like Maxwell was living in your neighborhood? It's crazy to think that someone who could take down leaders and celebrities across the world was your new neighbor? Ghislaine Maxwell's trial is set to begin in November of 2021.

