1-Month-Old Baby Thrown from Amish Buggy after Crash
A 1-month-old baby was injured after being thrown from an Amish buggy following a crash with a truck in Whitefield on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened at the intersection of Grand Army Road and Vigue Road.
Baby Taken to Hospital with Injuries
The infant was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to the Kennebec Journal.
Buggy had One Lantern and No Reflective Signs
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said it was dark out and the horse-drawn buggy had one lantern and no reflective signs on it.
Ongoing Crash Investigation
The crash remains under investigation. Officials said no one had been charged.
Breaking News Updates And App Alerts
More information about this investigation will be posted and updated on social media. Download the station's app for free to get breaking news alerts.
Get our free mobile app
- ALSO READ: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Possession after Argument
- MORE NEWS: Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Theft and Threats with a Club
VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money
These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.
LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember
Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember?
Salon Selectives. The OG Herbal Essences. Vidal Sassoon. The '90s was stacked with radical haircare options, and we want to know how many of these classic shampoos you remember.
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy