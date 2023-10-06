Your Pick For The Best Bangor Summer Concert Of 2023 Is…

There were hundreds of votes, but one show came out on top!

Once again this year, the Maine Savings Amphitheater upped their game, by not only bringing some of the biggest names in music to town, but also by doing a beautiful renovation of the facility. It doesn't even resemble what it looked like a year ago, a truly remarkable job was done by all involved. It has clearly become the go-to spot for shows on the east coast. Could you even imagine that being possible 15 years ago?

From country, to pop, and hard rock, the last few months have brought some amazing artists to the Bangor stage, so we thought it would be fun to get your opinion on which one was the best.

Here our the results of our poll question:

What Was The Best Summer Concert On The Bangor Waterfront?

Jelly Roll

23.54%

190

Nickelback

13.88%

112

Kane Brown

8.80%

71

Godsmack

8.30%

67

Chris Stapleton

7.06%

57

The Lumineers

7.06%

57

Pantera

6.69%

54

Weezer

3.72%

30

Train

3.47%

28

James Taylor

2.97%

24

Dave Matthews Band

2.60%

21

Goo Goo Dolls

2.35%

19

Santana

2.35%

19

Big Time Rush

2.11%

17

Dropkick Murphys

1.73%

14

Lee Brice

1.61%

13

Tedeschi Trucks Band

1.49%

12

Kidz Bop

0.25%

2

When we put the question up for debate on our Facebook page, we got a ton of great responses:

Shelly Mellott

Nickelback, Stapleton & Shinedown

Erin S. Chabe

Weezer put on such a fun show! The Lumineers were also great!!

Renee Lucas

Jelly roll by far was the absolute best concert ever

Tammy Mills

What a great summer for concerts! Again! The Lumineers for me

Norma Goodwin

Santana!!! Best concert I’ve ever been too!

Noah Sargent

Couple good ones…

Jelly roll

Dave Matthews band

Train

Stapleton

Ashley Clark

Nickleback with Brantley Gilbert was amazing

Benjamin LeClerc

jelly roll, the message he spread was very powerful

Chad Byron Shorey

Mix Master Mike, Staind and Godsmack was the best show I've ever seen from start to finish in my life. All 3 were on fire and never lost the crowd. Not many shows you can say that about

Chandra Cote

Dave always, but Weezer was fantastic!!

Paul Garant

The impact festival..wait we didn't have that great festival this year!!

Nichole Kelly

My neck still hurts from Pantera/ Lamb of God. They absolutely killed it

Ashley Emery Parent

I didn't even really know who Jelly was until the concert. I went for my Husband (and Elle King) Now I am a fan! And I adore his wife too

Brianne Britton

Jelly Roll I was in complete awe for weeks after the show! Hands down best performance! He’s an outstanding man & performer

Tanya Crockett Wentworth

Too hard to pick, as each one of the three were a different genre! They were all awesome in their own way

Looking forward to a great 2024! See you next spring.