Young Girl Scout Sets Staggering Cookie Sales Record For The State of Maine

Who doesn't love Girl Scout cookies? Actually, let me rephrase that to make it even more accurate of a question. Who doesn't absolutely go bonkers every year for their favorite flavors of delectable and delicious Girl Scout cookies? There, that's better.

It's an annual tradition, and one that our bellies and our wallets fight over. They're so darn good that you just want to order hundreds of boxes, but the financial responsibility sector of our brain chimes in and says 'just order a few!'.

Well, for one young girl from Maine, she went so far above and beyond in her sales of delicious Girl Scout cookies, that she literally set a new Maine State Record for boxes sold. No, really!

Her name is Liliana and she's from Ellsworth, Maine. Her fellow troop-mates, and especially her mom, are wicked-super-duper proud of her. You see, Liliana isn't just your average Brownie with the Girl Scouts, no, she's an epic rockstar Brownie.

Maine's 8-year-old, Lillian Osnoe, is only in her first year of even being a Girl Scout, but is already making quite a name for herself in the organization and across the State of Maine. She said that her goal in her first year was to sell a whopping 500 boxes of cookies... a lofty goal that she quickly surpassed.

Liliana sold 100 boxes, then 250 boxes, then 500 boxes. Finally, she was at her goal, but she wasn't done yet. That number jumped to 750, then 900, then 1200. Fast forward a couple months later and the Maine 8-year-old has now sold more than 2,600 boxes, shattering the former Maine record, according to News Center Maine.

If you figure the average cost of a box of Girl Scout Cookies this year is $5 bucks, that's more than $13,000 in revenue generated. What's more, last year Liliana ran her own lemonade stand and was able to save enough money from it to go to Disney World!

Way to go Liliana, Maine is super proud of ya! Now, do you think you could slip me a box of Adventurfuls?! Just kidding, kind of.