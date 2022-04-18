You Could Get Your $850 From Gov. Mills Sooner Than You Think

Since Governor Janet Mills gave her State of The State address back in January, we have been hearing a lot about those payments from the state.

Initially, the checks, the money for which is coming from a budget surplus, were going to be around $500. Then, as it was discovered there was more money in the surplus than initially thought, the payments were bumped up to $750. Then, they became $850 checks.

While a lot of people are glad to see the amount of the checks increasing, the real question on most people's minds is "when are we going to get these checks?".

The answer? Probably sooner than you think!

According to the Bangor Daily News, eligible people who have already filed their 2021 taxes (most of us, by now) could see their check as soon as June.

To be eligible, single people must make under $100,000 per year. For couples, that number is $150,000 per year.

With those income requirements, about 870,000 Mainers can expect to get a check before the end of 2022.

Unlike some previous payouts, that went only to people currently in the workforce, retirees will be eligible to get these checks. However, in order to get a check, even retired people need to file their taxes for 2021.

The 19 Highest Earning Cities In Maine Recently, Stacker took the time to put together a list of the top earning towns and cities in the State of Maine.

Want to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine? The best way is with our radio station app? If you leave the ALERTS turned on, we can send your breaking news alerts, weather alerts, reminders about contests, and more! Get the app by submitting your phone number in the box below.