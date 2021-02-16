Yarmouth Clam Festival Canceled For Second Consecutive Year

As the lines continue to remain blurred as to when life will resume under "normal" circumstances due to the pandemic, summertime festival organizers are going to be faced with difficult decisions over the next several weeks. That included the Yarmouth Clam Festival, who announced that the classic Maine gathering would be canceled for a second consecutive year over concerns regarding the pandemic.

The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce decided on the postponement after reviewing all available projections for where the pandemic and potential vaccine rates will be come mid-July. Because there was no clear cut data that would suggest that festivals and events can run at full capacity, organizers decided it would be in everyone's best interest, vendors and patrons alike, to postpone for another year and try again in 2022.

The Yarmouth Clam Festival likely won't be alone in postponing a summer event for a second straight year in 2021. While there is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel, many questions still abound about the timing of that light. Major festivals needs months of preparation, from acquiring vendors, to traffic and parking plans, as well as mapping out security. Some events require ticket sales and with any postponement, timely refunds could present additional challenges. All of those factors complicate decisions on whether to postpone an event for 2021 or attempt to wait it out and receive positive news.

As for the Yarmouth Clam Festival, organizers continue to hold out hope that 2022 will bring the biggest and most enthusiastic festival yet. Let's hope they're right.

