Wreaths Across America Makes National Call To Honor 9/11

On Friday, September 11th, Maine based Wreaths Across America is calling on everyone to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46AM, 9:03 AM, 9:37AM and 10:03AM.

This event has been organized to acknowledge three women, known as the Freeport Flag Ladies, and everyone effected by the terrible tragedy on 9/11.

If you're not familiar with the Freeport Ladies, they were three women, Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote, who found an old American Flag they had at their home. They took the flag and stood on a hill in Freeport, Maine, waving it in honor of all the victims.

Wreaths Across America

Sean Sullivan, from Wreaths Across America, says these women proudly hoisted the Stars and Stripes every Tuesday for the next 18 years!

After the women retired last year, Wreaths Across America picked up the torch and is continuing the tradition started by the Freeport Flag Ladies! They are there to wave the flags every week along Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine.

According to a press release from Wreaths Across America, there is now a mile stretch of American flags (105 in total) on both sides of the road that lead to the entrance of Acadia National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America says this weekly tradition is so important:

. “Especially over the last six months, this flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope and patriotism during this difficult time in our country.”

Sullivan tells us that they are encouraging everyone to take pictures and video and post them using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong, as well as visiting Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.