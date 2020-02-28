The 15 Worst Netflix Movies

Ah, Netflix. Originally starting as a DVD rental service (which still exists, by the way), the company has since become the streaming platform to beat. First receiving attention for its exquisite television programs in 2013, shows like House of Cards, Arrested Development, and Orange is the New Black set the bar high. It was only a matter of time before Netflix moved on to producing movies. Netflix has been churning out original feature films since 2015, when Beasts of No Nation debuted on the site. There have been several worthy hits in the past few years, such as Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, and Bong Joon-ho’s Okja.

Often taking the quantity-over-quality approach, Netflix has also had its fair share of misses. These movies prove that an endless scroll is bound to have some clunkers thrown in there. Here are 15 of the worst Netflix original movies to ever hit the platform.

The 15 Worst Netflix Original Movies