World Trade Center Developer’s $40 Million Super Yacht Moored In Bar Harbor

The baby blue colored and very expensive boat arrived earlier this week and is getting a lot of attention from both tourists and locals alike.

Wow. If you've spent any time in Bar Harbor this week taking in the sights then you've probably taken notice of the giant yacht tied up to the Bar Harbor town pier. The two-toned white and ice blue 180 foot-long super yacht is kind of hard to miss. The photo below was taken this morning via a webcam at BarHarborCam.com. You can see the Silver Shalis in the left of the photo.

BarHarborCam.com You Tube image

So, who owns this beautiful vessel named "Silver Shalis?"

The Silver Shalis is owned by Larry Silverstein, CEO of Silverstein Properties. Mr. Silverstein, 90, is the developer of the World Trade Center complex in lower Manhattan and the owner of many other buildings in New York City. The Brooklyn native is a big time billionaire, and apparently has very good taste as he and his party are enjoying the sights and fabulous food of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park.

A company called Delta Marine built the 846 ton super yacht that has a top speed of 20 knots and has a range of more than 3000 nautical miles back in 2010. It normally carries a crew of 14 and can accommodate up to 12 guests comfortably.

If you were ever so lucky to board the Silver Shalis then you'd probably get to either take the bronze colored glass enclosed elevator or the beautiful staircase that wraps around the elevator up to the sun deck to see the lap pool and gym. The indoor/outdoor dining area has a table that will seat 10, and from what we've read, Mr. Silverstein's beautiful and very impressive art collection is displayed throughout the boat.

The Silver Shalis is definitely what dreams are made of.

