Woman Who Stole SUV with 3 Kids Inside is Back in Jail

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman accused of commandeering a Jeep with three children inside it is back in jail following her arrest for violating bail.

The Sun Journal reports that 42-year-old Shannon Lee Dupree, of Wilton, was indicted this month on three counts of kidnapping, and faces nine other charges.

Police say she denied any recollection of stealing the SUV and crashing it.

She remained Thursday at the Androscoggin County Jail, where she was being held without bail. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.