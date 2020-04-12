Woman Injured When SUV Strikes St. Francis Residence

A 27-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Saturday after the SUV she was driving skidded off Route 161 in St. Francis and struck a house.

Maine State Police say Kate Brann of St. Francis was headed north around 10:20 a.m. when she hit a patch of ice and slush on the road. The 2015 GMC SUV went off the road and hit the porch of a house, causing damage to the vehicle and the residence, according to Trooper Corey Hafford.

Brann was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said. She was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent for treatment.

The crash occurred following Friday’s snow storm, the largest storm since early February. Police indicated that speed was not a factor.