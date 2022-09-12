Woman Arrested During Drug Bust in Millville, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a 26-year-old woman and seized cocaine, meth and firearms as part of a drug trafficking investigation in the Millville area.

The New Brunswick RCMP Provincial Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant last Thursday morning at a residence on Route 104 in Millville, according to Cpl. Hans Ouellette.



During the search, police allegedly seized quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, various pills, contraband cigarettes, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash. Police also say they confiscated an unsecured restricted firearm, an unsecured prohibited firearm, as well as unsafely stored ammunition.

Millville woman to face charges in drug trafficking case in western New Brunswick

Mounties arrested a 26-year-old woman from Millville at the residence. She was later released, and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on December 6.

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force. Members of Western Valley Region RCMP assisted with the search. These efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in the province.

Millville is about 40km east of Woodstock.

Police appeal to community to keep an eye out for drug trafficking activity

The RCMP says the public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).